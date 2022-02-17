West must stand united in the face of Russian aggression, warns Truss

The West must unite in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine otherwise it will embolden authoritarians and autocrats around the world, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned.

Speaking in Kyiv, Ms Truss said the UK stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine in the face of the continuing Russian military build-up.

In a keynote speech, she said there was still time for Moscow to “step back from the brink” and to take the path of diplomacy.

“We are ready to talk,” she said.

“But we are very clear – if they decide to continue down the path of aggression, there will be massive consequences bringing Russia severe economic costs and pariah status.”

At the same time, however, she said that, even if Moscow does pull back its forces which have been massing on the Ukrainian border, “the problem will not have gone away”.

She said it represented a “litmus test” for the West and that it was essential now for Nato allies to invest in defence and deterrence and to press ahead with alliance modernisation.

“The free world needs to draw the line under a decade of drift,” she said.

“If we hang back, that would only embolden the bullies in their campaign against sovereignty and the right of self-determination.

“This is a litmus test for the West.

“We must stand up to and defuse Russian aggression now, because if we don’t it will embolden not only the Kremlin, but aggressors, authoritarians and autocrats everywhere.

“What matters here in Eastern Europe matters for the world and it matters for the future.

“We have a duty to ensure the next 10 years are better than the last.”