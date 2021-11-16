Westminster sleaze row has caused damage to all MPs and Parliament, warns May

Theresa May has warned of the “damage” caused to all MPs and Parliament by the Westminster sleaze row.

The former prime minister pressed MPs to scrap the controversial standards reforms which sparked the crisis, adding it would be a “step in the right direction”.

But the Conservative MP cautioned such a move will “not undo the damage” done by the Government’s botched attempt to delay a parliamentary suspension to former cabinet minister Owen Paterson for breaking lobbying rules.

The motion before the Commons on Tuesday implements a Government U-turn over the Paterson row.

It is aimed at rescinding the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MP standards investigation process in a bid to delay Mr Paterson’s suspension.

Sir Christopher Chope (PA) (PA Archive)

It will also endorse the Commons Standards Committee’s report which would have suspended Mr Paterson from Parliament for 30 days if he had remained an MP.

He quit as the Conservative MP for North Shropshire after the Government backed down on its attempt to delay his suspension and reform the standards process.

An attempt to quietly endorse the Commons standards watchdog’s report on Mr Paterson’s behaviour was foiled on Monday night as veteran Tory Sir Christopher Chope objected to the move.

Mrs May told the Commons: “I trust that no member of this House is thinking of doing anything other than supporting the motion that is being moved by the Leader of the House.

“Passing this motion will be a step in the right direction but it will not undo the damage that has been done by the vote of November 3.

“Let’s be clear this is not a party political issue. Damage has been done to all Members of Parliament and to Parliament as a whole.”

The Palace of Westminster (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

Mrs May criticised the Government support for an overhaul of parliamentary standards in light of Mr Paterson’s case as “ill-judged and just plain wrong”.

On the report into Mr Paterson’s actions, Mrs May said: “I believe the conclusion was clear and fair, Owen Paterson broke the rules on paid advocacy and the attempt by members of this House, aided and abetted by the Government, under cover of reform of the process effectively to clear his name was misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong.”

Mrs May also said: “It would be a mistake to think that because someone broke the rules, the rules were wrong.

“The rule on paid advocacy is a long-standing one.

“The problem came because there was an attempt to effectively let off a then-Member of the House.

“That flew in the face of the rules on paid advocacy and in the face of the processes established by this House.”

The Maidenhead MP urged the Government to look at recommendations on how to strengthen rules on MPs standards put forward by a committee in 2018.