Wet and cloudy with occasional sunny spells in Glasgow, Friday June 30
For today, expect a wet and overcast morning with the odd sunny spell emerging a bit later on. As the afternoon approaches, coolness will be a noticeable trait as the day remains fairly cloudy, interspersed with brief spells of sunshine. Scattered showers will still linger, so consider packing a brolly. Conditions overall will fluctuate between 9°C and 14°C throughout the day.
Shifting focus to the conditions for tomorrow, we can expect a somewhat similar pattern, with the morning kicking off moderately and the cloud cover breaking to reveal sunny spells, albeit with the possibility of some intermittent scattered showers. The afternoon will maintain this trend, leaning towards the cooler end of the scale. The day should sit between a low of 10°C and a high of 16°C.
As we journey into the upcoming days, it's safe to say we're looking at a continuation of current trends. The mornings and afternoons will swing between moderate to cool, with cloudy skies making room for sunny spells now and then. Scattered showers will be a consistent presence. The minimum value over these days will drop to around 8°C, with the top value climbing to around 17°C.
