Wet and windy weather expected to continue over New Year weekend

Rain, snow and ice could be unwelcome guests at New Year celebrations across the UK after a number of weather warnings were issued.

Revellers will be hoping the worst of the weather keeps away from London and Edinburgh, with both cities expecting large crowds for their first annual fireworks celebrations in three years.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued across much of England’s south west and southern Wales until 9pm on Saturday, while disruption is expected across the Scottish Highlands where there warnings for ice until 11am and snow until 3pm.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said it would be an “unsettled” New Year weekend for much of the UK.

“New Year’s Eve for most will be the wetter of the two days, with a number of fronts bringing rain and wind across much of the country,” Ms Caughey said.

“The unsettled weather will stay with us into the evening. Much of Scotland will see a largely dry day, with just the odd shower, before a more persistent band of rain and hill snow arrives.

“This will be followed by a more mixed New Year’s Day, with Scotland seeing the bulk of the unsettled conditions, with spells of rain, turning to snow over higher ground, continuing to push north.

“While it will be mild across the south, it will remain colder in the north with an ice risk in places here early on Sunday.

“Elsewhere, a drier day is expected, although with some showers, mainly across western areas, ahead of conditions becoming more widely settled into Monday.”

The Met Office urged people to monitor their website or app for any further weather warnings over the weekend.

Next week there is expected to be calmer weather in the south as high pressure clings on and more unsettled conditions due to low pressure in the north.

It comes after heavy rain resulted in widespread flooding across southern and central parts of Scotland, bringing travel disruption on Friday.

Forecasters have said the deadly bomb cyclone that sent temperatures plunging in the US over Christmas is causing the unsettled weather in the UK.