What is the ultra-low emission zone?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is planning to expand the city’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) to all boroughs.

Here the PA news agency answers 11 key questions about the scheme and how it affects drivers.

– When and why was the Ulez created?

It was launched in April 2019 to help clean up London’s air.

– How bad is air quality in the capital?

An estimated 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year from conditions related to air pollution, according to Mr Khan.

– How does the Ulez work?

It disincentivises drivers from using the most polluting vehicles by charging them a daily fee for entering the zone.

– How much is the fee?

The charge for vehicles which do not comply with minimum emissions standards is £12.50 for cars, smaller vans and motorbikes.

Lorries, buses, coaches and heavy vans which are non-compliant are charged £100 under the separate low emission zone scheme, which already covers most of London.

– How do I avoid the fee when driving in the zone?

Ensure your vehicle meets the minimum emissions standards.

For petrol cars that means those generally first registered after 2005.

Most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt from the charge.

– When does the Ulez operate?

All day, every day, except Christmas Day.

– How soon after a journey do I need to pay?

You have until midnight at the end of the third day following the journey.

– Where does the money go?

Transport for London says all revenue is reinvested into running and improving the capital’s transport network, such as expanding bus routes in outer London.

– What happens if I do not pay?

You may receive a penalty charge notice of £160, reduced to £80 for early payment.

– What area is currently covered by the Ulez?

It includes everywhere within the North and South Circular roads.

– How significant is the expansion?

Mr Khan’s plan is to make the zone much larger, covering all London boroughs from August 29.