What the papers say – February 11

Latest news on the vaccine push features prominently amidst an array of topics on the nation’s front pages.

Metro leads on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warning people not to book holidays for this summer as the effort to vaccinate Britain against the coronavirus continues.

The Daily Mirror takes up that story as another blow to “jaded Brits”, under a headline of “Give us a break”

The i reports encouraging news on the jabs drive, saying one in five people in the UK have now been vaccinated.

But The Times reports on the Prime Minister urging all Britons aged 70 and older who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as a matter of urgency.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, says NHS “red tape” has been slashed to boost patient care.

And the Daily Star has a cheeky take on comments from medical boffins that there is a low risk of catching Covid from playing ball sports.

In other news, The Guardian and The Independent say Boris Johnson has been accused of betraying homeowners concerning a fund to fix dangerous cladding.

The Daily Mail splashes with what it says is new evidence in the case of the jailed fantasist Carl Beech, saying it has confirmed police used the words “credible” and “true” to persuade a judge to let them raid the homes of Lady Brittan.

The Governor of the Bank of England has warned the EU is trying to “shut out the City” over access to European markets for British interests, The Daily Telegraph reports.

While the Financial Times says Amsterdam has overtaken London as Europe’s top share trading hub.

And a London man is facing jail after spending 175,000 spending spree using a bank card belonging to football star Riyad Mahrez, according to The Sun.