What the papers say – February 13

Plans to ease coronavirus restrictions lead several of the nation’s papers along with the latest on the vaccine rollout.

The i weekend reports on the road map out of lockdown, saying there will be a three stage plan to open classrooms, non-essential shops and then hospitality before Easter.

The Sun also reports on the “good booze” that pubs and restaurants will be able to serve people outdoors by April if cases continue to fall.

While the Daily Mirror says falling infection rates have lifted hopes of get-togethers being allowed by May.

The Times leads with the “huge fall” in Covid patients with government sources optimistic schools can reopen on March 8.

The Daily Telegraph features an interview with Health Secretary Matt Hancock who hopes a combination of vaccines and new treatments will mean Covid-19 could be a “treatable disease” by the end of the year.

The Daily Mail lauds a “jab well done” with the Government’s target of giving 15 million Britons a dose of a coronavirus vaccine due to be met on Saturday.

While the Daily Express says the UK has “roared ahead” to “smash” its target.

The Guardian leads with analysis suggesting thousands of vulnerable people are at risk of “being overlooked for vaccination” due to confusion about who should be included in the next phase of the jab rollout.

The FT Weekend says the UK economy recorded its worst economic performance since 1709 – the year of the Great Frost – due to the initial shock of the coronavirus.

The Independent says immigration officers have not received guidance about the new hotel quarantine plan which comes into force on Monday.

And the Daily Star leads with the story of a postman who said he was “too knackered” to help a fallen pensioner.