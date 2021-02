What the papers say – February 2

Concerns over the South African variant of Covid-19 and the proposed return to the classroom are among the stories making the front pages on Tuesday.

The Times reports scientists had warned the Government about the strain arriving into the UK and had advised mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals into the country.

The Guardian leads with news of a door-to-door testing “sprint” to find all cases of the South Africa coronavirus variant.

The same story leads Metro and The Independent.

The i reports millions of people who have already had one shot of a coronavirus vaccine will receive second jabs that protect against the South African variant.

The Sun leads with “the good, the jab and the ugly”, reporting on Covid cases being at their lowest point since Christmas, 14% of the UK having had a vaccine and the “blitz” on the South Africa strain.

While the Daily Mirror says the hunt for the mutation is part of a “coronavirus crisis”.

The Daily Mail refers to the door-to-door testing as a “frantic bid to contain a mutant coronavirus strain”.

The Daily Telegraph writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to ramp up plans for the return of schools.

Britain is preparing Covid vaccine supplies for future years after securing 40 million more doses of the Valneva jab, according to the Daily Express.

The Financial Times leads with Robin Hood, a stockbroker, which has raised billions of dollars to shore up its finances after “turbulent trading”.

And the Daily Star writes Britons could be going away on holiday this summer if the vaccine rollout continues.