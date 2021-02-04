What the papers say – February 4
Britain passing a coronavirus peak, the vaccination latest and continuing tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore feature on Thursday’s front pages.
The Times leads with England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty saying Covid cases are falling across Britain.
Metro and The Independent also cite Professor Whitty, as he reported a decline in the death toll but warned infection rates were still high.
The i and Daily Express carry the news that more than 10 million people have now had a vaccine.
The Guardian leads on a study which claims the risk of NHS staff catching the virus as a result of of Covid-19 patients coughing is higher than first thought.
The Daily Mirror says the country “united in applause” for Captain Tom, who died on Tuesday.
And the Daily Mail reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would work with the family of the fundraiser to decide a fitting tribute.
The Daily Telegraph carries claims Chancellor Rishi Sunak is worried about the “moving goalposts” on lockdown.
The Financial Times leads with events in Italy, where a former European Central Bank chief has accepted a request to build a government of national unity.
And the Daily Star reports “keyboard warriors” who have attacked Marcus Rashford and Captain Tom have been told to “get a life before they get nicked”.