What the papers say – January 21

British newspapers
British newspapers (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
3:19am, Thu 21 Jan 2021
The papers are dominated by the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

The Guardian, The Independent and Financial Times all share Mr Biden’s comments from his inauguration ceremony: “Democracy has prevailed”.

The Daily Mirror calls it a “day of history”, while The Times says it is a “time for unity”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Mr Biden’s plea for Americans to help end the “uncivil war” between the country’s political factions.

The i carries the headline “Ready, Steady, Joe” as Metro calls on Mr Biden to “Make America Great Again”.

The Daily Express takes a domestic view of the inauguration, dubbing it a “Big moment for US and Britain”.

Meanwhile the Daily Mail and Daily Star focus on the exit of former President Donald Trump.

