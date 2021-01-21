What the papers say – January 21
The papers are dominated by the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
The Guardian, The Independent and Financial Times all share Mr Biden’s comments from his inauguration ceremony: “Democracy has prevailed”.
The Daily Mirror calls it a “day of history”, while The Times says it is a “time for unity”.
The Daily Telegraph leads with Mr Biden’s plea for Americans to help end the “uncivil war” between the country’s political factions.
The i carries the headline “Ready, Steady, Joe” as Metro calls on Mr Biden to “Make America Great Again”.
The Daily Express takes a domestic view of the inauguration, dubbing it a “Big moment for US and Britain”.
Meanwhile the Daily Mail and Daily Star focus on the exit of former President Donald Trump.