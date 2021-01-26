What the papers say – January 26
Vaccination differences and arrested holiday plans fill Tuesday’s front pages.
The Daily Telegraph and The Times report the EU has demanded greater oversight of exports to Britain of the Belgian-made Pfizer jabs as part of a row with UK-based AstraZeneca.
Pharmaceutical firm Moderna has launched vaccine trials to tackle the new strain of coronavirus which has emerged in South Africa, according to the Financial Times.
The Sun says Britons were preparing to abandon plans to holiday abroad due to extended quarantines for those arriving in the UK, in a development also raised by The Guardian and the i.
UK immigration minister Chris Philp is quoted in The Independent as saying unaccompanied child refugees will no longer be given sanctuary in Britain.
Metro has the Black Country Living Museum, where parts of TV programme Peaky Blinders are filmed, being used as a vaccination centre.
The Daily Mirror covers its poll which has found more than 70% of children have been “damaged by being kept away from class, friends and support” during the pandemic.
The Daily Mail says “generous” firms have helped lift the paper’s campaign to provide laptops to pupils struggling during lockdown.
And the Daily Star reports “TV’s gobbiest presenter” Piers Morgan is being urged to go into politics “like his ex-bestie Donald Trump”.