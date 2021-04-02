What the papers say – April 2
The nation’s papers are led by further concern over the potential impacts of the racial disparities report.
The Guardian carries comments from Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, that the Government-backed review of racial disparities in Britain gives “racists the green light”.
Meanwhile, The Independent reports two experts named as “stakeholders” in the review say they were not consulted on it.
Elsewhere, trials of Covid vaccine passports could begin as soon as next month, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mirror leads with the entertainment and culture industries receiving a £400 million boost to prepare for summer.
The Sun says Bahrain, as a result of its rapid vaccine rollout, is shaping up as the best option for Britons looking for an overseas holiday.
The Daily Express carries Professor Chris Witty’s comments that coronavirus is “not going to go away” and we have to learn to live with it.
The Daily Telegraph reports British taxpayers have funded the Dutch vaccine factory at the heart of a row over jabs with the European Commission.
Two Oxfam aid workers have been accused of sexual exploitation and bullying in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to The Times.
The i says 66 of David Cameron’s ministers and officials obtained related jobs in the private sector within two years of stepping down from Government.
And the Daily Star leads with a story on emoji use.