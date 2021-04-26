What the papers say – April 26

Continued pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a flat renovation leads many of Monday’s papers along with stories on the coronavirus and social media abuse.

The Independent and the i lead on the flat, the former writing on Labour’s calls for an inquiry into how Mr Johnson paid for the renovations, while the latter says the PM is facing “tax issues” relating to the work.

The Guardian leads on “outrage” after Downing Street said an inquiry into the UK’s handling of the pandemic would not be held in the coming months as the Government was “too busy”.

Sticking with the Government, and The Times leads on reports Dominic Cummings has not been fully exonerated in the “chatty rat” probe into the leak of lockdown plans.

The Daily Mail reports Mr Johnson said he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than reimpose lockdown, in comments which Downing Street has strongly denied were made.

The Daily Express leads with calls from senior Tories for Mr Johnson to “rise above” attacks from Mr Cummings and continue to win the war against Covid.

Metro writes on the Covid situation in India, adding the UK is sending life-saving devices as the number of cases begins to spiral.

The Sun writes about Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood being diagnosed with cancer for a second time during lockdown.

The Daily Mirror leads on a campaign calling on tech firms to act against online abuse.

The Financial Times writes shareholders at Credit Suisse will attempt to remove the Swiss bank’s board member in charge of oversight after the collapse of Archegos and Greensill.

And the Daily Star reports the UK has secured 100 million doses of a Covid jab developed in France, saying the country has “outsmarted the EU once again”.