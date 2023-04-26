What the papers say – April 26

Evacuation efforts in Sudan and a royal phone-hacking case at the High Court dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the rescue of British civilians from Sudan two days after diplomats were evacuated while the Metro reports people eligible for the airlift have been told to make their own way to a Khartoum airport.

UK troops are ready to use force in Khartoum as they look to evacuate UK civilians from Sudan, the i reports.

The Independent says the High Court heard the Prince of Wales was paid a “very large sum of money” by News Group Newspapers (NGN) to settle a phone-hacking claim.

The Daily Telegraph reports that any chance of reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and his brother has been left in tatters after he dragged the Prince of Wales into hacking court case.

The High Court has heard the late Queen threatened NGN with legal action over the phone-hacking scandal but she was “undermined” by Charles, according to the Guardian.

The Daily Mirror reveals the “shocking state of hunger” in Britain with families receiving three million food parcels last year – one million of those for children.

The Daily Mail focuses on a Bank of England chief who said people need to accept they are poorer and should stop asking for more pay.

The Financial Times leads with US President Joe Biden announcing he will run for a second term in the White House in 2024.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to cut taxes to help people struggling with the cost-of-living, the Daily Express said.

And the Daily Star said “boffins” have said Jaffa Cakes are the best for dunking in your tea.