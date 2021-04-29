What the papers say – April 29
Prime Minister Boris Johnson being “painted into a corner” over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat is among the stories making headlines on Thursday.
That headline features on the front of the Daily Mail, with the paper reporting that Mr Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds may have to hand over emails and phone messages to an inquiry over the “lavish refurbishment”.
The Guardian writes about the PM’s “fury” as the Electoral Commission launched an investigation which, the paper says, could “imperil Boris Johnson’s premiership”.
Downing Street are reportedly concerned about a paper trail left relating to a Tory donor funding the refurbishment, according to The Times.
The formal probes into the facelift lead the Financial Times, reporting on the Electoral Commission probe and another by Sir Christopher Geidt.
The second of these investigations, by the former Private Secretary to the Queen, leads The Independent and Daily Mirror with the second saying the PM has the “power to clear himself”.
Metro carries the headline “Interior resign” as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the PM his job was on the line, the i leads on Mr Johnson giving evidence to the electoral watchdog while the Daily Star is offering “proper fancy wallpaper” to its readers.
Away from the flat saga, and The Daily Telegraph leads on England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam saying meetings between two fully vaccinated people were “incredibly safe”.
And the Daily Express writes 60 million extra booster vaccines have been secured to fight a third wave of Covid-19.