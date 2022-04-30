30 April 2022

What the papers say – April 30

By The Newsroom
30 April 2022

The nation’s papers are led by Tory MP Neil Parish facing an investigation for allegedly watching pornography on his phone in the Commons chamber.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian say Mr Parish has refused to quit over the allegations, while The Times reports his Tory peers have urged him to “go now”.

Westminster staff are afraid to report abuse because the complaints system is designed to protect Parliament’s reputation, according to the i weekend.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says police have been told to investigate Labour party “lies” regarding alleged Covid breaches by Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner.

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Mirror both lead with former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker being jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

And the FTWeekend says HSBC is under pressure to break up after its China insurer told the bank to divide its Asian and Western operations.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Wimbledon champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy

news

MP Neil Parish has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons claims

news

West Ham investigate reports of attack on German commentators

football