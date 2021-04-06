What the papers say – April 7

The return of bleaker news on the Covid front, including on vaccines and foreign holidays, dominates the nation’s papers.

The Guardian reports the Prime Minister has urged people to continue taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab despite blood clot concerns which have led to a trial of the vaccine in children being paused.

The Times leads on the pausing of the trial, while The Daily Telegraph says a prominent Government adviser has recommended the stoppage should continue until the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is confirmed to be safe.

The Independent also reports on the pausing of the trial, while the i says contracting Covid has been linked to a raised risk of developing mental health problems.

A proposal for vaccine passports to be required in non-essential shops leads the Daily Mirror, which also carries a poll suggesting most of the British public wants the Duke of Cambridge to be the next king of England, not his father Charles.

And Boris Johnson is sticking with his roadmap out of lockdown despite fears of a third wave of Covid, the Daily Express reports.

Meanwhile, Metro says overseas holidays are being put out of the reach of average Britons because of the cost of the required Covid test.

But the Daily Mail says Mr Johnson has asked whether cheaper, on-the-spot tests could be accepted to make holidays more affordable.

Elsewhere, underwriter Goldman Sachs bought £75 million worth of shares in Deliveroo to boost its share price as its listing flopped as it listed on the stock market, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says Britons are being urged to try cold showers to improve brain function.