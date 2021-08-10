What the papers say – August 10
Warnings about the climate and extreme weather feature on many of Tuesday’s papers, along with a preview of A-level results day.
A picture of wildfires in Greece feature on the front of the i as a report from the UN warns human-caused climate change is leading to extreme weather across the planet.
Metro and The Independent carry the same story under the headline “Code Red for Humanity”, The Guardian writes some changes are inevitable and irreversible.
The Financial Times also leads on the UN report, warning the world is likely to be 1.5C warmer in 20 years’ time and the Daily Express writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the world to heed the “wake up call” on global warming.
The Times leads with reports that almost half of A-level grades awarded today will be A or A*.
While words from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defending the results amid concern over grade inflation lead The Daily Telegraph.
The Daily Mail writes required PCR tests can cost more than five times the price of a return flight to Europe, adding families can face “crippling bills for foreign breaks”.
The Sun leads with future honours for Jason and Laura Kenny after their Olympic heroics.
The Daily Mirror carries a report that former PM David Cameron “raked in” about £7.2 million from Greensill Capital.
And the Daily Star writes Ocado staff will be allowed to work abroad for up to a month a year.