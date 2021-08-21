What the papers say – August 21

The security situation at Afghanistan’s main airport and a new antibody cocktail to tackle Covid-19 are splashed across the front pages.

British paratroopers “desperately tried to hold the line” at Kabul airport amid fears the rescue mission could collapse in days, according to the Daily Mail.

The i reports the UK’s forces and diplomats are looking at leaving their base at the city’s airport to extract evacuees from the crowds.

The Financial Times says Joe Biden has vowed “to get Americans out”, while The Daily Telegraph has the US president admitting “we might not get everyone out”.

The Times has been told thousands of Afghans entitled to come to Britain face being left behind unless the August 31 deadline for their evacuation is extended.

There is “little sign” on the ground at the airport that the US and UK evacuations are gathering pace, according to The Guardian, which has the headline of “We should all hang our heads in shame”.

Security experts warn in the Daily Mirror terrorists “will exploit” the Taliban’s rule to launch attacks on Britain, saying the militants pose a “clear and present danger to UK citizens”.

A British ex-soldier tells The Sun of his “miraculous escape from a hell-hole” Kabul prison as the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid is quoted in the Daily Express as saying the first-of-its kind antibody cocktail to tackle Covid-19 will “be rolled out to NHS patients as soon as possible”.https://twitter.com/hendopolis/status/1428824313633910790.

And the Daily Star asks “What the cluck?” as it reports a shortage of workers at KFC and Nando’s means turkey could be off the Yuletide menu.