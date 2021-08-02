What the papers say – August 3
Pandemic travel developments, a significant NHS app update and the trolling of Jack Grealish’s partner feature on the front pages.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson “ditches” plans for tougher quarantine measures, according to The Guardian and the Daily Express, while the i says the PM “flip-flops” on the proposed travel watchlist.
The Daily Telegraph, however, casts Mr Johnson in a different light under the headline “PM steps in to save holidays on Continent”.
The latest on travel is also covered by the Daily Mail, which makes room in its front-page story to report the Government has tweaked the NHS Covid app “potentially” meaning the number of people ‘pinged’ and told to self-isolate each week “is cut by tens of thousands”.
The Independent and Metro also feature the change to the NHS app, with the latter quoting Health Secretary Sajid Javid as saying the move was made “to reduce the disruption self-isolation can cause for people and businesses” amid concerns over supply chains.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak tells young people in The Times that working from home could harm their career as he warned against the practice becoming the norm.
The Financial Times reports Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is taking an “active interest”in the £7 billion proposed takeover of defence company Meggitt by a US rival amid fears over the deal’s impact on jobs and investment.
There is “anger” as “millions of struggling families” are set to be hit by the biggest increase in energy bills in a decade after the industry’s watchdog lifted its cap on charges, according to the Daily Mirror.
England footballer Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood tells The Sun she received 200 death threats per day during the Euros, with the model also branding social media platforms “toxic”.
And the Daily Star reports some cows will be given pedometers “to prove they’re happy mooving around”.