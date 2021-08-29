What the papers say – August 30

The deteriorating security situation in Kabul and its implication for the UK feature on the national papers on Monday.

“British troops arrive home – but war goes on”, is the headline on the i as the last members of the UK military to leave Afghanistan are pictured disembarking from a Royal Air Force jet at Brize Norton.

The Financial Times reports the US launched a drone strike to protect the Kabul evacuation effort, with The Independent saying the Americans targeted an “imminent Isis-K threat” near the city’s airport.

World leaders including Boris Johnson have received assurances from the Taliban that foreign nationals and those with authorisation to flee will be allowed to leave Afghanistan, according to The Guardian.

Former military leaders and diplomats have warned the Prime Minister that Britain faces its biggest terrorist threat for many years, The Times reports, with the paper adding that Mr Johnson has offered the Taliban diplomatic recognition if they prevent attacks being launched from the Asian country.

The Daily Express quotes the PM as telling the families of fallen heroes “your suffering was not in vain” following the sacrifices made in the 20-year war.

The Daily Telegraph says proposals put forward to ministers have suggested making Afghan special forces personnel into a new regiment of the Army akin to the Gurkhas.

Meanwhile, teaching unions warn in the Daily Mirror the Government has not done enough to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections when pupils return to school.

Data from the House of Commons library shows less than half of patients see their GP face-to-face in parts of the country, reports the Daily Mail.

And the Daily Star says “Bolshie flakes” want to cancel cartoon Paw Patrol because they fear it “brainwashes children into liking cops” because police dog Chase is braver than the programme’s other characters.