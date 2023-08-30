What the papers say – August 30

As the air traffic control debacle continues to cause major travel headaches for stranded Brits, the story continues to dominate the front pages of newspapers across the UK.

The Daily Telegraph is warning there will continue to be airline chaos all week, while The Independent states much of the same thing, adding that the French are now copping the blame for the whole fiasco.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror are looking into how those stranded are impacted by the travel mess, reporting that not a penny of compensation is to come as some families have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Despite the French copping the blame for triggering the air traffic control debacle, the i leads with accusations UK airlines have abandoned passengers in the travel crisis.

The Times has focused on an issue far closer to home, with a new survey indicating three-quarters of priests from the Church of England believe that Britain can no longer be described as a Christian nation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sung the praises of Brexit to the Daily Express, crediting the UK’s European divorce for making it possible to tear up housing red tape once imposed by Brussels.

The Guardian has looked east with its front page today, referencing an influential group of MPs urging Britain to stand up against China’s human rights abuses while calling on the UK to help Taiwan rebuild its defences to withstand an attack from mainland China.

Speaking of China, the Financial Times reports investment megafirm Goldman Sachs has used a fund made up of Chinese state cash to purchase UK and US-based companies, some with ties to the British government.

And it is bad news for anyone who does not look like Gal Gadot or Henry Cavill because the Daily Star says “beer goggles” do not actually work.