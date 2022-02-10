10 February 2022

What the papers say – February 10

By The Newsroom
10 February 2022

The potential end to Covid restrictions and the ongoing investigation into partygate are the dominant topics on Thursday’s front pages.

The Prime Minister’s intention to end all Covid restrictions, including the need to self-isolate, is leading The Guardian, Metro and the Daily Star.

The Daily Mail says the move “leads the world” while The Independent warns it could be “very stupid”.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i report Scotland Yard intends to question more than 50 people in its partygate investigation including, reportedly, the Prime Minister.

Kurt Zouma’s pets being confiscated by the RSPCA is front page of The Sun.

A Wall Street regulator has moved to implement new disclosure rules for private funds, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Mirror leads with Coleen Rooney’s comments about her marriage with Wayne Rooney.

