What the papers say – February 15

Beijing’s influence, military developments in eastern Europe and a revolutionary gene therapy are splashed across the papers.

The Daily Mail says an official watchdog has warned British police forces are “shot through” with Chinese cameras, drones and other surveillance equipment, in a story also covered by The Guardian.

“Don’t shoot ET” instructs the Daily Star, which quotes former chief of air staff Sir Michael Graydon as saying more information is needed on what Beijing’s spy balloons were able to report back “before we get our knickers too much in the twist”.

The Financial Times covers Western intelligence showing Russia is preparing to throw its jets and helicopters into the invasion of Ukraine to support its “stuttering” land offensive.

British troops are ready and able to lead the response if Moscow attacks any Nato ally, according to the Daily Express.

Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley in Lancashire have been handed a mystery “stained” glove found in the field where she was last seen, reports The Sun.

Metro says police are investigating the possibility the murder of transgender 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was a hate crime.

The Times previews a speech from Sir Keir Starmer in which he will show the door to any Labour members who oppose his work on antisemitism, warning them the party is “never going back”.

NHS sources have told The Independent that ongoing industrial action means the health service will miss its flagship target, with thousands of patients waiting more than 18 months for treatments such as brain surgery.

The Treasury and the Department of Work and Pensions are considering plans ahead of the budget to instruct doctors to sign fewer people off work with sick notes and instead help them remain in employment, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror says a 19-month-old girl has become the first child in the UK to receive a revolutionary gene therapy for a fatal disorder. But the paper notes her family are still facing heartbreak because her three-year-old sister also suffers from the same condition and is too far advanced in her illness to benefit from the treatment.

And i focuses on research showing patients living in poorer areas are less likely to be prescribed hormone replacement therapy, amid a widespread shortage.