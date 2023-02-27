What the papers say – February 27
The papers on Monday are led by the UK and EU inching closer to a conclusion on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Telegraph, The Guardian, i and Metro all report European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is flying into the UK on Monday to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss a “range of complex challenges” around the protocol.
The Financial Times says Rishi Sunak could be poised to announce a deal on Monday, despite some Tory scepticism.
The Daily Express carries comments from Mr Sunak, with the PM describing his new deal as “best for Britain”.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with concerns that a 20% rise in energy costs in April will push 1.7 million homes into crisis.
The Sun reports the family of a murder victim will meet with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab over concerns her killer will be released after serving only half his sentence.
And the Daily Star says there has been a dramatic drop in interest in adopting Collie dogs.
