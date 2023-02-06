What the papers say (PA)
06 February 2023

What the papers say – February 6

By The Newsroom
06 February 2023

The papers at the start of the working week are led by Liz Truss’s comeback “fantasy”, the NHS’s worst day of industrial action yet and the ongoing search for a missing mother.

The Independent, The Times, i and Metro all carry reports of the “fury” the former prime minister has ignited among the Tories over her defence of her tax cuts as she returns to the political fray.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian focus on the strike by nurses and ambulance workers.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the mystery surrounding Nicola Bulley.

China has condemned the US for taking down its balloon, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun says it has an exclusive interview with the woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

And the Daily Star says the polar blast is putting the energy grid under pressure.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman who claims she took Harry’s virginity is ‘surprised’ he put it in book

world news

US state may exonerate witches centuries after executions

world news

Girl, four, mauled to death by dog was in Milton Keynes

news