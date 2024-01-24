What the papers say – January 24

The sentencing of the man who killed three people in Nottingham last year dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Valdo Calocane – who admitted to three charges of manslaughter and three of attempted murder after hitting pedestrians with a stolen van – stabbed students Barney Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, on June 13.

The Times says Barnaby’s mother Emma Webber described Calocane as a “monstrous individual” at Nottingham Crown Court.

Both the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express say Grace was killed trying to save her friend from the attack

Her brother James calls his sister a hero in the Metro, which contrasts that by labelling Calocane a “timebomb”, while The Sun called him a “monster & coward”.

The Daily Mail asks why Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic with a warrant for his arrest, was not stopped before the attack.

The Guardian, which carries a picture of Oscar nominees Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan, turns its attention to the latest UK and US air strikes on Houthi rebels with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warning of more action to stop attacks on shipping.

The UK is preparing for a “prolonged battle” with the rebels, according to the i.

Military matters also occupy the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says the head of the Army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, is warning members of the public will be called up if the UK goes to war following cuts in the size of the military.

The Independent concentrates on mental health, saying more than 30 members of staff at one hospital in Nottingham have been suspended following claims of misconduct.

Fresh delays to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant feature on the front of the Financial Times, which says the cost could rise to £46 billion.

And the Daily Star reports on a woman calling for the exhumation of footballer Pele for tests to prove she is his daughter.