What the papers say – January 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
03 January 2023

What the papers say – January 3

By The Newsroom
03 January 2023

The Duke of Sussex’s latest comments about his relationship with his father and brother dominates the papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Express all lead with Harry saying he wants to reconcile with the King and Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and i report the future of the NHS is “on a knife edge”, with warnings the pressure on the nation’s hospitals is set to last until April.

The Independent says passengers to the UK from China will not have to take a Covid test on arrival from next week.

The Financial Times leads with a warning that the UK will face one of the worst recessions and weakest recoveries out of the G7 countries this year.

Ministers fear millions of Britons will be put off train travel for good as a result of industrial action, according to The Times.

And the Daily Star says health experts are encouraging people to eat their Christmas trees for a “New Year health kick”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show

news

Aide reveals Pope Benedict’s last words

world news

UK ushers in New Year with spectacular fireworks featuring the Queen

news