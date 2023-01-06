What the papers say – January 6 (Peter Byrne/PA)
06 January 2023

What the papers say – January 6

By The Newsroom
06 January 2023

The Friday papers are dominated by revelations from leaked excerpts of the Duke of Sussex’s yet-to-be released book, Spare.

The Times and i call the claims in the book the “most devastating royal revelations for more than a generation”.

The Independent and Daily Star lead with Harry alleging he was assaulted by his brother, the Prince of Wales, during a row over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

The Sun says Harry confessed to “snorting cocaine several times”.

The Telegraph leads with a revelation that Harry and William “begged” King Charles not to marry the now-Queen Consort, Camilla.

“Oh Spare Us!” is the headline on the Daily Mail, while the Daily Express says Harry “sold his soul”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror laments the effect the revelations will have on the relationship between Harry and William.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian lead with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new anti-strike legislation.

