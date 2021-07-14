What the papers say – July 14

Reaction to the racism directed at England footballers following their loss at Wembley, pandemic developments and parliamentary moves over Northern Ireland fill the front pages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demanded social media firms do more against racist trolls, according to Metro, while the i says Instagram has ruled it is OK to send monkey emojis to black players.

Senior Tory MPs have said their party needs to “challenge” its contentious attitude towards people taking the knee to protest racism, according to The Independent.

“You inspire us” is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which covers the community support of England international Marcus Rashford after his mural in Manchester was defaced.

Rashford’s Three Lions team-mate Harry Maguire tells The Sun his father was left with suspected broken ribs after being crushed when “ticketless yobs” stormed Wembley for Sunday’s final.

The head of the Metropolitan Police, Dame Cressida Dick, wants to continue running the country’s largest police force despite the issues with crowd control at Wembley “and a string of other controversies”, reports The Times.

In other news, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express cover the Government’s plan to introduce a statute of limitations to end all prosecutions related to the Troubles before 1998.

The Guardian says politicians and charities are “outraged” after the Government passed its cuts to aid funding.

British travellers who have received an Indian-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are being barred from boarding flights to Europe, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times reports soaring inflation in the US has challenged the Federal Reserve’s “view of temporary high prices”.

And the Daily Star looks ahead to July 19 as it says “nothing says ‘personal responsibility’ more than an England fan with a flare nestled between his bum cheeks” over a photograph of the described scenario.