15 July 2024

What the papers say – July 15

By The Newsroom
15 July 2024

England’s heartbreaking Euro 2024 loss to Spain dominated the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Express and The Independent lamented the 2-1 defeat, lauding the English squad’s heroic efforts.

The Metro also splashed on the highly-anticipated final, saying the Lions “weep tonight”.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with Donald Trump’s call for unity in the face of “evil” after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

The Daily Mail said the former president, who is “doing well” after being grazed by a bullet, is tipped to win a “landslide” election following the attempt on his life.

The Guardian’s front page called the assassination attempt a “shocking and frightening moment” that “upended the White House race”.

