22 July 2024

What the papers say – July 22

By The Newsroom
22 July 2024

US President Joe Biden’s shock decision to exit the 2024 presidential race dominates Monday’s newspaper headlines.

The Daily Telegraph, Financial Times and The Guardian all splash on Mr Biden’s withdrawal, telling readers he also endorsed vice president Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee.

The Daily Mail says America is in “turmoil”, while the Daily Star’s front page tells “Sleepy Joe” it is time to “take a nap”, referencing a 2019 moniker coined by former president Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express and Metro both claim Mr Biden faced weeks of pressure from within his party after last month’s “disastrous” debate performance.

The i claims growing rebellion left an “angry” Joe Biden with “no choice” but to exit the contest.

The Independent says the incumbent president “resisted calls” to drop out for weeks before deciding.

Back on British soil, the Daily Mirror leads with an exclusive on a private children’s care home in Cumbria that was shut down after abuse allegations.

