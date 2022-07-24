24 July 2022

What the papers say – July 24

By The Newsroom
24 July 2022

The nation’s papers are led by the former chancellor’s promise to toughen up UK policy on migrants.

The Daily Telegraph reports Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce an annual cap on the number of refugees.

The Independent says there has been a backlash to Mr Sunak’s “hardline plans”.

Elsewhere, The Observer leads with British tourists being warned that travel chaos will be the “new normal” as post-Brexit border struggles are blamed for lengthy delays.

The Sunday Times carries a warning that full-time GP roles are “no longer feasible” as data suggests nearly a fifth of GPs work an average of only 26 hours a week.

NHS staff are selling holiday days to make ends meet, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Sunday People leads with concerns over a shortfall in the UK military.

Sunday Express carries comments from the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will continue to work for people “until the famous black door closes behind me for the final time”.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with expert claims Britain’s summer is set to be the hottest in 125,000 years.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Harry wins bid for review of Home Office security decision

world news

Has Boris Johnson already clocked off? PM accused as he parties at Chequers

news

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

news