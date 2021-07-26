What the papers say – July 26

Monday’s papers are led by hopes the vaccine rollout has turned the tide on the nation’s Covid-19 battle.

The Times and Daily Express report Covid cases in Britain are seeing a sustained fall for the first time since lockdown, with the success of the jabs programme raising hopes the virus could “go away for summer”.

However, The Guardian says young people have been urged to get jabbed amid concerns over rising ICU admissions in the age group.

Unions are fighting the Government over plans to ease the so-called pingdemic via a testing scheme for critical workers, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper says key workers in food and transport are being encouraged to ignore the exemption and stay at home, due to concerns they could be exposed to Covid in the workplace.

Metro leads with an apology from Health Secretary Sajid Javid over his comments suggesting people should not “cower” from the virus.

The Daily Mail reports up to 50,000 dementia cases were missed during the first lockdown.

Elsewhere, the i says a survey of more than 12,000 police officers showed three-quarters experienced mental health difficulties in the past year.

Midwives at a hospital subject to an inquiry into “scores of baby deaths” say it is still not safe, according to The Independent.

The Financial Times says ministers are looking at ways to remove China’s state-owned nuclear energy company from future power projects in the UK.

Wayne Rooney has asked police to investigate after photos of “scantily clad” women posing with him as he slept in a chair were posted online, according to the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Star says health experts have warned coronavirus can be spread by farting.