What the papers say – July 28
Double-jabbed travellers, a possible end to the pandemic in the UK and the country’s “biggest numpty” all feature on the front pages.
The Guardian and The Times report those fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the European Union and the United States will be able to avoid quarantine when arriving from countries on the amber-list, under Government plans.
The same story is covered by The Daily Telegraph under the headline: “Freedom for double jabbed as UK reopens to world.”
Government adviser and epidemiologist professor Neil Ferguson says the pandemic could be over in Britain by October, according to the Daily Express.
An unnamed senior minister has told the Daily Mail Covid-19’s grip on the UK is “all over bar the shouting” after the number of cases fell seven days in a row.
The Financial Times quotes the International Monetary Fund as warning access to Covid-19 vaccines will ” split global recovery in two”, with emerging nations to be the worst affected.
A vaccine sceptic who later told doctors he wished he had been inoculated against coronavirus has died aged 34, Metro reports.
Meanwhile, The Independent claims the country’s most senior police officers were not consulted over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new plan to ” beat crime”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says an inquiry into “one of Britain’s worst care home scandals” has found a culture of cover-ups allowed children to be preyed on by perverts.
And the Daily Star awards the “gold medal for the biggest numpty” to TV presenter Piers Morgan for his dismissal of the value of silver and bronze Olympic medals.