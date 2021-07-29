What the papers say – July 29

The decision to allow certain vaccinated visitors to the UK to skip isolation measures and other aspects of Britain’s reopening figure prominently on the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Mail says “Britain’s back in business!” as it reports on the lifting of quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from the EU and the US, and the resumption of international cruises from the UK.

That theme is mirrored by the Daily Express and the i.

Metro covers two major pieces of pandemic recovery news – vaccinated visitors to Britain not needing to quarantine, and workers with two jabs not having to isolate when pinged – and calls it “Doubley jabbly”.

The Times, however, leads with a more cautionary tone by saying there are fears over the health risk associated with allowing in EU and US visitors, especially those from amber-list countries.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, says America is now being urged to cancel its ban on visitors arriving from Britain.

In other news, The Independent reports the Cabinet is split over China’s role in the UK electric car supply chain.

The Queen’s lawyers secretly lobbied Scottish ministers to gain an exemption for her private land from a major initiative to cut carbon emissions, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror leads on a 60-year-old woman jailed for a diamond heist, calling it “Gran larceny”.

The Sun splashes on the end of X Factor after a 17-year run.

Warnings that a “flawed” 22-trillion dollar (£15.8 trillion) US debt market is “a threat to stability” are covered by the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star runs a story saying Northern accents “will vanish soon”.