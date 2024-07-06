06 July 2024

What the papers say – July 6

06 July 2024

Fallout from Sir Keir Starmer and Labour sweeping into power dominates the nation’s Saturday front pages.

“Work of change begins” is used by The Independent, FTWeekend and The Times, while “Starmer gets to work” features in the headline of the Daily Star after Labour won a majority of 176 in the General Election.

The Guardian carries Sir Keir’s promise to “fight every day until you believe again”.

Sir Keir also promised to “rebuild Britain”, according to the iweekend.

The Daily Mail says “Starmer has to deliver”, while the Daily Express urges Conservatives to “be gracious in defeat”.

And The Daily Telegraph leads with new Health Secretary Wes Streeting declaring the NHS “broken”.

