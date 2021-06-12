What the papers say – June 12

A simmering dispute between the EU and Britain at the G7 summit features prominently on the Saturday papers, as well as the delay to the easing of pandemic restrictions in the UK.

The Times says EU leaders are set to threaten Boris Johnson with a “trade war”, with the Brexit row surrounding Northern Ireland set to dominate the G7 summit.

But the Daily Express leads from the other side of the Channel, saying the Prime Minister has come out fighting over the “sausage wars” with Brussels as he seeks to ensure British chilled meats continue to go to Northern Ireland.

The Financial Times Weekend takes more of a global view of events at the Cornwall summit, saying US President Joe Biden has won backing from G7 colleagues to “carry on spending” amid the recovery from the pandemic.

Other papers reflect on the enforced adjustment to the lifting of restrictions in Britain, with The Daily Telegraph carrying the news under the sombre headline of “June 21 unlocking called off”.

The Daily Mail runs with “Summer freedom on hold till July”.

And The Sun says hopes of a full Wembley for England games at the Euros have been dashed as “Freedom Day” is delayed by four weeks.

Also on the football, The Guardian leads on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accusing Mr Johnson of a lack of courage in not condemning fans who boo England’s players for taking the knee before games.

The Daily Mirror strikes a more upbeat tone, leading on the expected economic boost to the UK economy sparked by fans of the tournament buying “booze and BBQ food”.

And the Daily Star simply cheers the arrival of the Euros during warmer weather under a headline of “Get in there my sun!”