16 June 2024

What the papers say – June 16

By The Newsroom
16 June 2024

The Sunday newspapers are awash with images of the Princess of Wales, who appeared relaxed during her first day in the spotlight since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

The Mail on Sunday leads on the “day that lifted the nation” as Kate returned to the spotlight on Saturday at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, alongside similar pieces in the Sunday Express, Sunday People and the Sunday Telegraph.

The Mirror and the Sun on Sunday also ran stories on Kate, as thousands of Britons braved wet weather in London on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the princess.

The Observer says analysis indicates trouble brewing for the NHS, as both major parties’ manifestos would significantly squeeze health spending.

And, lastly, the Daily Star Sunday reports that Serbia’s top psychic has tipped England to win the Euros.

