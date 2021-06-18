What the papers say – June 18

The papers are led by the findings of the fatal terror attack following an Ariana Grande concert and coronavirus vaccine developments.

The Daily Mirror says a public inquiry has found a series of “inexcusable” security errors led to the deaths of 22 people in the Manchester Arena bombing, with the Daily Express reporting the victims were “failed on every level”.

The Daily Mail has been told by an official source that England’s lockdown could end two weeks early on July 5 if Covid data continues to improve.

Experts in The Daily Telegraph say mass coronavirus testing in schools should be suspended as it causes too much disruption, with the professor who lead the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab programme suggesting it may be worth vaccinating children to stop the chaos.

The late-stage trial of German Covid-19 shot CureVac has shown it to be just 47% effective, the Financial Times reports.

The Government is “deeply ashamed” and has apologised for “failing” rape victims over years of plunging conviction levels and vowed to ensure reform, according to The Guardian and The Independent.

Metro reports fans watching England take on Scotland in the Euros have been warned they face Covid fines for booing, cheering or singing at pubs and bars.

The return to English waters of Wally the Walrus from his time “basking off France and Spain” is seen as a good omen in The Sun ahead of Friday’s match at Wembley.

“Spoon fiddling foe” and hypnotist Uri Geller tells the Daily Star he does not believe the paper’s tin foil hats will be enough “to stop him helping Scotland to victory tonight”.

The Times reports thousands of VIPs will be allowed into England without having to quarantine under plans to prevent the Euros final being moved from Wembley to Budapest.