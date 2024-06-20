20 June 2024

What the papers say – June 20

20 June 2024

Forecasts of a Tory “wipeout” in the General Election are among the leading stories on Thursday’s front pages.

The Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and the i all report polls are showing the Conservative Party is on course for its worst seat total since 1906.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads with Just Stop Oil activists targeting Stonehenge with orange powder paint, as the Daily Express calls for the perpetrators to be locked up.

The Guardian says shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to close the gender pay gap “once and for all” should Labour come into power.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has claimed credit for inflation falling to 2%, according to the Financial Times.

A coroner has concluded teenager Leah Croucher was murdered in 2019 by Neil Maxwell, a previously convicted sex offender, Metro reports.

The Daily Mirror says “Come on England” as the Three Lions open their Euro 2024 campaign against Denmark.

And the Daily Star breaks down what single people are looking for in a partner.

