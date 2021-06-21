What the papers say – June 21
Pandemic developments lead many of the nation’s papers, including the rush for people to be vaccinated and the latest on foreign travel.
The Daily Mirror writes “young adults have flocked to Covid jab centres” as all over-18s are now being offered inoculation, while the i says more than a million Covid-19 jabs were booked in just two days.
The Daily Mail leads with a “double boost” for families, reporting ministers are looking to ease rules on self-isolation and quarantine for those returning from overseas.
The Times carries reports of pressure on ministers to relax the rules on overseas travel with fewer than one in 200 of those returning from places on the amber list returning positive results.
Metro reports TikTok will be used to “help unlock” as social media companies assist in the vaccine push.
Covid’s impact on the nation’s finances leads The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express, with both papers reporting changes to pension regulations could be in the sights of the Treasury.
And The Independent says primary school pupils in England will be regularly weighed following fears of a post-Covid “obesity spike”.
Meanwhile, The Guardian writes on a potentially “tricky few days” for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as he faces calls not to sideline his ministerial team.
The Sun reports Harry agreed to an interview with Oprah Winfrey a day after he was stripped of his military titles.
The Financial Times features developments on a potential sale of Morrisons after a private equity firm’s multi-billion pound bid was rejected.
And the Daily Star carries a diatribe from “lizard botherer” David Icke about Piers Morgan.