The final television debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer before the General Election takes centre stage on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

Describing the debate as “tetchy”, The Guardian says the two leaders clashed on the Westminster betting scandal while Sir Keir criticised the culture at the top of the Conservative Party.

The Times says Mr Sunak warned voters not to “surrender” to Labour and accused his opposite number of plotting tax rises, while Mr Starmer compared the Prime Minister to his predecessor Liz Truss.

The Daily Telegraph echoes Mr Sunak’s message not to hand over control of Britain to Labour in what it called a “fiery” debate.

Labour’s tax plans also feature on the front of the Daily Mail, which says Mr Sunak warned they would be “whacked up” as well as labelling the Opposition’s plans to tackle immigration as “nonsensical” – a theme picked up in the Daily Express, which says Sir Keir failed to give an answer on small boats.

The Labour leader is also the focus of The Independent, which says he has told striking junior doctors he will not meet their wage demands.

The Financial Times looks at an election elsewhere, saying French far-right leader Jordan Bardella has pledged a “cultural battle” against Islamism.

The i also looks overseas, saying Russian hackers responsible for a cyber attack on the NHS are part of an “army protected by the Kremlin”.

The trial of a man accused of plotting to murder television presenter Holly Willoughby features on the front of the Daily Mirror.

The Metro also concentrates on a trial as a couple were found guilty of hiding the birth of their baby, but face a retrial on charges surrounding the child’s death.

And the Daily Star focuses on an England football fan pictured sleeping during the 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

What the papers say – June 27 ( PA Archive )