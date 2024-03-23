23 March 2024

What the papers say – March 23

By The Newsroom
23 March 2024

The Princess of Wales dominates the front pages after the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, and The Independent all run with the line of Kate’s “shock” at her diagnosis.

The Daily Mail and The Times splash on Kate’s message to the public that, while she may be ill, she is “going to be OK”.

The Sun leads with a message to Kate directly: “You are not alone.”

The Guardian and the Daily Star kept things simple, telling of Kate’s chemotherapy treatment.

The Financial Times went a different route, leading with a report on the Bank of England, which signalled that there should be more than one rate cut this year.

