What the papers say – March 29

The easing of lockdown restrictions and fears of coronavirus variants lead many of Monday’s papers, along with stories suggesting the term BAME is “outdated” and a MeToo moment in education.

Britain taking “two more huge strides” towards end of lockdown leads Metro, with the paper reporting on “Jabby Monday” after more than 30 million first doses have been distributed.

The i leads with lockdown easing as the rule of six is introduced in England amid concerns of variants and strains which could be vaccine resistant.

While the Daily Express says Boris Johnson will be “taking aim” at obesity and ill health now the “war on Covid” is coming to a close.

A report suggesting schools have “covered up sexual offences to protect their reputations” leads The Times, with a senior police officer saying a surge in complaints was the education sector’s MeToo moment.

Recommendations against the use of the term BAME to refer to black, Asian and minority ethnic people leads The Daily Telegraph, with a panel suggesting the term is “outdated and unhelpful”.

Race issues also lead The Guardian, with the paper leading on a report saying police legitimacy in black communities is so low that it impacts the effectiveness of law enforcement.

The Independent leads on a suggestion from Unite general secretary Len McCluskey that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has a “lack of authenticity” as part of a “scathing assessment” of his first year as opposition leader.

The Daily Mirror leads on further revelations about Jennifer Arcuri’s relationship with Boris Johnson, while the Daily Mail leads on events leading up to Martin Bashir and Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview.

The Financial Times says Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance is working on eleventh-hour plans to raise cash to “save his empire”.

And the Daily Star says Britons are due to “bask in blazing sunshine” as lockdown ends.