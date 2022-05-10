10 May 2022

What the papers say – May 10

By The Newsroom
10 May 2022

Sir Keir Starmer’s future and a monarch missing from the opening of Parliament are covered on Tuesday’s front pages.

Metro says Sir Keir will resign along with his deputy Angela Rayner if they are fined for their roles in so-called ‘Beergate’, in a story also covered by The Independent.

The Guardian calls the move a “gamble”, while the Daily Mirror carries a photograph of the opposition leader with the headline: “This is what honour looks like, Mr Johnson.”

The offer to resign is cast as a “cynical ploy” to influence the Durham Constabulary’s investigation, by opposing MPs cited by the Daily Mail.

Charles will deliver the Queen’s speech on his mother’s behalf as Parliament is opened in an unprecedented move, report The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

“Nanu nanu” exclaims the Daily Star in reference to a former Nasa chief scientist saying humans will have a close encounter with alien life in just “a handful of years”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Vladimir Putin spouting ‘fairytale claims’ in Victory Day speech, says UK

world news

Putin says Russian offensive in Ukraine ‘response to Western policies’

world news

Putin marks Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault

world news