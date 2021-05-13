What the papers say – May 13
Fears over the escalation of violence in Gaza feature among a wide range of stories in the nation’s papers.
The Times and The Independent report on concerns Israel and Palestine are on the brink of war after hostilities between the two sides intensified, with scores of people killed and injured amid a hail of rockets and airstrikes.
The Guardian leads with anger from bereaved families that the public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic will not take place until 2022.
The Daily Mirror carries a vow from the parents of Madeleine McCann to never “give up” looking for her on the missing girl’s 18th birthday.
Masks and social distancing measures will end on June 21, according to The Sun.
However, the i reports the final lifting of lockdown measures could still be delayed beyond that date due to fears over the highly transmissible Indian variant.
The Daily Telegraph says new NHS guidance instructs GPs to carry out appointments via the internet or telephone before conducting any face-to-face consultation.
The Daily Mail leads with the social care bill for families since Boris Johnson promised to “fix” the system reaching £14 billion.
The PM has been issued with a county court judgment over an unpaid debt of £535, according to the Metro.
The Financial Times reports there are concerns that the American economy is “overheating” after the US inflation rate jumped higher than predicted.
And the Daily Star leads with a blunder from GMB host Alastair Campbell.