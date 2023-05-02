What the papers say – May 2

Tuesday’s newspapers feature a range of main stories with the countdown to the coronation and nursing strikes appearing in multiple publications.

The Daily Mirror looks at the invitation list for Saturday’s coronation with Ant and Dec topping the celebrity invitees.

The public’s plans for the weekend feature on the front of the Metro as it predicts 62 million pints will be sunk as the coronation will bring a 120 million lift to pubs.

And the Daily Mail says support for the royal family remains strong across the country as it reveals the results of a poll, but reform is needed.

The i focuses on the latest nursing strikes as hospital bosses say they are “desperate” for the action to end.

That view is echoed in the Daily Express which says striking nurses refused appeals to staff an intensive care ward.

Politics takes centre stage on the front pages of several newspapers with The Daily Telegraph reporting that former senior civil servant began talks about working with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer whole heading up the Commons partygate investigation.

There is more on the civil service on the front of The Times as it reports on calls for cabinet secretary Simon Case to resign.

The Independent digital front page focuses on a mental health crisis, reporting on thousands of children being treated on general wards while the Guardian says the Home Office is planning a fleet of 10 ships to house asylum seekers.

The Sun mixes royalty and politics with a picture of smiling birthday girl Princess Charlotte alongside the results of a poll which reveals many Brits are at odds with Labour policies on “woke” cultural issues.

Troubled US bank First Republic again takes prime position on the front of The Financial Times as it reports on JP Morgan Chase snapping up most of its deposits.

And the Daily Star heads off planet earth as it says Sir David Attenborough would be the nation’s choice to represent us in talks with aliens.