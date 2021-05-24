What the papers say – May 24
Dentistry delays and a “cancer crisis” feature on the front pages at the start of the working week.
The Daily Mail and Daily Express lead on similar stories, reporting some dental patients are being forced to wait until 2024 for an appointment on the NHS with a number of surgeries closing to new patients.
The Sun reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have sent save-the-date cards for a wedding in 2022.
The coronavirus latest is splashed across the i and Metro, with the former leading on an “upbeat” note struck over the lifting of restrictions in June while the latter says a third of the UK population is fully vaccinated.
The Daily Telegraph reports on experts sounding the alarm after more than 300,000 people missed urgent cancer checks in the last 12 months.
The Times leads on comments from Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden about the BBC in light of the Martin Bashir scandal, with Mr Dowden critical of the corporation’s perceived “we know best” attitude.
Figures on the prosecution of rape cases lead The Guardian, with the paper’s analysis suggesting only 1.6% of cases lead to a charge.
The Independent covers an investigation into a “series of baby deaths” at a hospitals trust.
The Daily Mirror writes about thousands of Brits heading abroad to Spain with tourists “defying Government advice”.
But the Daily Star says temperatures will reach 24C next week for a “bank holiday scorcher”.
And the Financial Times features calls for an international response after a Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk and an opposition activist arrested.