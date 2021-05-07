What the papers say – May 7

The altercation in Jersey over fishing rights and positive economic developments feature on today’s front pages.

The Sun cheers the Navy seeing off the protest around the Channel Island’s main port, St Helier, under a fish-themed headline of “Take sprat”.

The Daily Star runs with “‘Allo ‘Allo! French fishermen retreat after Brexit battle”.

The Daily Mail says French fishermen executed a “familiar manoeuvre”, calling it “Le grand surrender”.

And Metro calls the fishing skirmish a “Smash & crab”, reporting on the “French retreat” after a British boat was rammed.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports on the “battle of the lobster pots” but leads on the end of facemasks in classrooms.

The Daily Express splashes on forecasts of a strong rebound for Britain’s economy, saying it is set to grow at its fastest rate in 70 years.

The Times leads on same story, while also reporting people younger than 40 will be offered alternatives to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Independent carries the vaccination story while also reporting the fishing dispute with France remains unresolved.

Families yearning for a summer holiday should learn which countries are on Britain’s green list today, according to the Daily Mirror.

And travel firms will encourage people to take international trips by supplying cut-price Covid testing kits for those requiring a clean bill of health to go abroad, according to the i.

The Financial Times says German leader Angela Merkel is resisting US President Joe Biden’s push to waive patents on Covid vaccines.

And The Guardian leads on an inquiry’s recommendation for an extra £104 billion to be spent to “rebuild the NHS”.